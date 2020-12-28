Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government should take farmers agitation very seriously: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said the central government should take agitation by protesting farmers against new farm laws "very seriously" and there has to be dialogue for to reach a solution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:46 IST
Government should take farmers agitation very seriously: Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaking to media in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said the central government should take agitation by protesting farmers against new farm laws "very seriously" and there has to be dialogue for to reach a solution. "I think the government should take the entire agitation very seriously. There has to be a dialogue to reach a solution. I heard... there are four or five suicides. If this type of situation is developing, it is not good for the country," Pawar, a former union agriculture minister, told ANI.

Referring to the government's invitation to the protesting farmers for talks on December 30, he said it will be good if the meeting leads to an outcome. "We will see what will be the outcome of the December 30 meeting between farmers and government. We will be happy if a solution comes out of the meeting,"

The central government has invited farmers for talks on December 30 at 2 pm at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. The protesting farmers and government have held five rounds of talks. The farmer unions also attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Farmers are protesting on Delhi border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 122,534, deaths reach 2,618

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 122,534 as of Monday with 648 new infections, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The death toll reached 2,618 as 17 more deaths were reported on Monday, th...

WRAPUP 1-EU's marathon COVID vaccination drive off to uneven start

The EU campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 has got off to an uneven start in what will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the blocs 450 million people to defeat the viral pandemic.The vaccination drive kicked...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...

Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity in DFC: Goyal

Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity as it speeds up the problem progress of DFCs in the country.This was said by Shri Piyush Goyal Minister for Railways and Commerce Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food Public Dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020