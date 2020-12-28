Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leaders, workers hold 'tiranga yatra' to mark party's foundation day

Leaders and workers of the Delhi unit of the Congress celebrated the partys 136th foundation day by taking out a tiranga yatra across the city on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:52 IST
Congress leaders, workers hold 'tiranga yatra' to mark party's foundation day

Leaders and workers of the Delhi unit of the Congress celebrated the party's 136th foundation day by taking out a 'tiranga yatra' across the city on Monday. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar hoisted the party's flag on the occasion of the 'Day of Indian National Congress' at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office at Rajiv Bhawan here.

Kumar then lead the 'tiranga yatra' from Hauz Qazi Chowk to Turkman Gate in the old city. Delhi Congress leaders and workers carrying the tricolor also took out processions in all the 70 Assembly constituencies. Speaking on the occassion, Kumar said the Congress party was an ideology and a movement which played a crucial role in the country's independence and also gave several iconic leaders to the nation.

''After independence of the country, Congress progressed into a political outfit doing invaluable service to the nation, and leading it to enormous development, progress and prosperity,'' he said. A large number of local Congress workers and leaders, Sewa Dal volunteers, former MPs and MLAs, municipal councillors, former councillors, block presidents, and members of various cells, departments and office bearers of the party participated in the foundation day programmes. PTI VIT RDM RDM

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 122,534, deaths reach 2,618

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 122,534 as of Monday with 648 new infections, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The death toll reached 2,618 as 17 more deaths were reported on Monday, th...

WRAPUP 1-EU's marathon COVID vaccination drive off to uneven start

The EU campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 has got off to an uneven start in what will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the blocs 450 million people to defeat the viral pandemic.The vaccination drive kicked...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...

Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity in DFC: Goyal

Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity as it speeds up the problem progress of DFCs in the country.This was said by Shri Piyush Goyal Minister for Railways and Commerce Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food Public Dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020