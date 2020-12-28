Congress leaders, workers hold 'tiranga yatra' to mark party's foundation day

Leaders and workers of the Delhi unit of the Congress celebrated the party's 136th foundation day by taking out a 'tiranga yatra' across the city on Monday. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar hoisted the party's flag on the occasion of the 'Day of Indian National Congress' at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office at Rajiv Bhawan here.

Kumar then lead the 'tiranga yatra' from Hauz Qazi Chowk to Turkman Gate in the old city. Delhi Congress leaders and workers carrying the tricolor also took out processions in all the 70 Assembly constituencies. Speaking on the occassion, Kumar said the Congress party was an ideology and a movement which played a crucial role in the country's independence and also gave several iconic leaders to the nation.

''After independence of the country, Congress progressed into a political outfit doing invaluable service to the nation, and leading it to enormous development, progress and prosperity,'' he said. A large number of local Congress workers and leaders, Sewa Dal volunteers, former MPs and MLAs, municipal councillors, former councillors, block presidents, and members of various cells, departments and office bearers of the party participated in the foundation day programmes.