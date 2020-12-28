Newly elected DDC members sworn in across Jammu

Newly elected District Development Council (DDC) members were sworn in on Monday across the Jammu Division, marking the establishment of three-tier Panchayati raj system. The oath ceremony was held at all district headquarters swearing-in elected 14 members of the District Development Council.

At Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan administered the oath to the newly elected DDC member at a function at the Teachers Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar. Four candidates took their oaths in Dogri (language), six did so in Hindi, three in English and one in Punjabi.

Jammu has elected five women members including Surekha Devi, a 29-year-old, from Arnia. Friends, family and supporters of the elected members were present on the occasion. Most members were dressed in traditional attire including 'pagdi' for attending the ceremony. Many raised slogans in support of their elected representatives. Speaking to media, all the candidates promised to work for the development of their areas with transparency.

At Kathua, District Development Commissioner Om Parkash administered the oath to the newly elected members of DDCs. The elected members from 14 constituencies were sworn in, along with Anirudh Sharma, who was elected as a member of the Kathua Municipal Council from ward no 7 constituency. All the fourteen members elected to the District Development council of Rajouri took oath at a grand swearing-in ceremony organised by the District Administration Rajouri.

The members to the DDC were administered the oath by the District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh. Sheikh congratulated the elected members and hoped that they would come up to the expectations of the people. At Udhampur, Elected DDC members took the oath of office at Conference Hall in the DC Office Complex. The oath was administered by District Panchayat Election Officer Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla along with other district Officers who witnessed the oath ceremony on the occasion.

In Doda, District Development Commissioner, Doda Dr Sagar D Doifode administered the oath, wished the elected members good luck and congratulated them for being a part of the history Deputy Commissioner of Samba, Rohit Khajuria administered oath to the newly elected DDC members in Samba at the administrative conference hall.

The 14 members elected from nine blocks of the district took the oath the in Dogri, Hindi, English, Urdu and Sanskrit. In Kishtawar, District Development Commissioner Ashok Sharma in collaboration Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj organised the oath ceremony to swear-in 14 newly elected DDC members, including five women.

While in Ramban, Deputy Commissioner Nazim Zai Khan administered the oath and congratulated the DDC members, in Reasi, District Development Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib administered the oath to the newly elected members.Kanwal, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated all the elected members to the District Development Council and said that people were pinning high hopes from the democracy and democratic institutions. "It is your responsibility to project developmental and welfare issues of the public. It is the dawn of the New Year and a step towards the strengthening of the grassroots level democracy," she said. (ANI)