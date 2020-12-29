Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela's Maduro calls extension of parliament 'unconstitutional'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said a move by the opposition-controlled National Assembly to extend its term into next year was "unconstitutional," and called on the South American country's justice system to "do its work." The National Assembly, overseen by opposition leader Juan Guaido, has declared Dec. 6 parliamentary elections in which allies of Maduro's ruling socialists won a majority as "illegitimate", and over the weekend voted to prolong its mandate. Venezuela's mainstream opposition parties boycotted the vote on the basis that they would not be free and fair.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 29-12-2020 07:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 07:15 IST
Venezuela's Maduro calls extension of parliament 'unconstitutional'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said a move by the opposition-controlled National Assembly to extend its term into next year was "unconstitutional," and called on the South American country's justice system to "do its work." The National Assembly, overseen by opposition leader Juan Guaido, has declared Dec. 6 parliamentary elections in which allies of Maduro's ruling socialists won a majority as "illegitimate", and over the weekend voted to prolong its mandate.

Venezuela's mainstream opposition parties boycotted the vote on the basis that they would not be free and fair. Maduro, who calls Guaido a U.S.-backed puppet seeking to oust him in a coup, has said the electoral conditions were as transparent as when the opposition won a majority in the parliament in 2015. "In the face of unconstitutional claims to self-proclaim term extensions that are not warranted, we trust that the justice system will do its job with an iron fist," Maduro said in a state television appearance with members of the military.

The parliament's move to extend its term comes as dozens of legislators facing criminal investigation for alleged crimes like treason have fled the country. Others have expressed unwillingness to continue serving in congress due to what they describe as persecution the government. Guaido labels Maduro a corrupt dictator who has overseen the economic collapse of the once-prosperous OPEC nation.

Guaido is recognized by dozens of Western democracies that have questioned the legitimacy of Maduro's 2018 re-election vote as Venezuela's rightful leader, due to his position as the National Assembly's speaker.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on U.S. stimulus fix, Nikkei hits 30-year high

Asian shares jumped on Tuesday, with Japanese stocks hitting a 30-year high, as hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetite.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-P...

Sydney on alert after mystery cases but new infections remain low

Australias most populous state of New South Wales NSW maintained its downward trend of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday but authorities asked people to be on high alert after cases were detected outside the current virus cluster. A cluste...

Ohio police officer fired for fatally shooting unarmed Black man

A white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired on Monday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man last week in what the citys police chief deemed an unreasonable use of deadly force, the citys public safety director said. The dismissa...

S.Korea to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 20 mln people -Yonhap

South Korea on Tuesday said it will sign a deal with Moderna Inc to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 20 million people, Yonhap news agency reported citing the presidential office.This comes a day after officials vowed to speed up efforts to laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020