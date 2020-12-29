Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajini does a U-turn; says he is not going to take the political plunge

Discharged from a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday after being treated for blood pressure fluctuations, the top actor expressed fears over those accompanying him in his possible political journey facing mental and economic problems in the due course.He indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to make a victim of his supporters now.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:25 IST
Rajini does a U-turn; says he is not going to take the political plunge

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced he will not take the political plunge and start a party as announced earlier, citing his frail health. Discharged from a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday after being treated for blood pressure fluctuations, the top actor expressed fears over those accompanying him in his possible political journey facing ''mental and economic'' problems in the due course.

He indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to ''make a victim'' of his supporters now. ''Therefore, I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement,'' the 70 year-old actor said in a statement, months after he said he will float his own outfit in January and face the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

He, however said he will serve people in whatever ways he can without entering electoral politics..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe bans use of mercury in mining

Zimbabwe has banned the use of mercury in mining and placed controls on its release from industrial operations, joining several countries which have phased out the toxic metal, state media reported on Tuesday. The ban will affect small-scal...

Lupin launches Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets in US

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday announced launch of Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets, used to help prevent the body from rejecting organ transplant, in the USThe newly launched product is the generic equivalent of CellCept tablets of Roche Palo Alt...

NAM India launches geo-targeting campaign to woo investors

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd NAM India on Tuesday said it has launched a geo-targeting campaign to help potential mutual fund investors connect with empanelled distributors. According to the fund house, most potential mutual fund ...

Coronavirus: Belarus first country after Russia to start Sputnik-V vaccination

Belarus has become the first country after Russia to begin vaccination of people with Sputnik-V against Covid-19, Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF said on Tuesday. Belarus becomes the first country in the world after Russia to start vacc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020