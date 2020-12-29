Left Menu
Free WiFi hotspots to be set up at Singhu for protesting farmers: AAP's Raghav Chadha

Free WiFi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for the protesting farmers, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday. He said more such hotspots will be installed if there is more demand.Farmers from various parts of the country have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now to demand repeal of the three agri laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by opposition parties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:37 IST
Free WiFi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for the protesting farmers, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, he said the decision has been taken by ''farmers' 'sevadar Arvind Kejriwal''.

''We want the farmers to stay in touch with their family. We have identified a few spots to install the WiFi hotspots. This is an initiative of Arvind Kejriwal and the party,'' Chadha said. He said more such hotspots will be installed if there is more demand.

Farmers from various parts of the country have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now to demand repeal of the three agri laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by opposition parties. Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party have come out strongly in support of protesting farmers. Earlier this month, he had visited Singhu border, one of the protest sites, and reviewed arrangements made for farmers by the AAP-led city government.

