Thousands march against Nepal PM's dissolution of parliament

Reuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:46 IST
Thousands of opponents of Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli marched through the streets of Kathmandu on Tuesday urging him to withdraw his decision to dissolve parliament and call for early elections. The protesters, who say his decision on Dec. 20 was unconstitutional, rallied outside his office despite coronavirus curbs on gatherings.

Oli says internal squabbling and a lack of cooperation from his party has paralysed decision-making, forcing him to seek a fresh popular mandate.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot



