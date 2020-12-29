Ahead of 2022 BMC polls, Cong launches mass outreach drive

Left Menu
Ahead of the 2022 BMC polls, the Congress on Tuesday announced a 100-day-long mass contact programme during which party representatives will interact with citizens in all the 227 wards of the Shiv Sena-ruled civic body.

Updated: 29-12-2020 21:01 IST
Ahead of the 2022 BMC polls, the Congress on Tuesday announced a 100-day-long mass contact programme during which party representatives will interact with citizens in all the 227 wards of the Shiv Sena-ruled civic body. AICC in-charge of Maharashtra H K Patil said the drive is aimed at strengthening the Congress in Mumbai and address the grievances of local residents.

The Congress, which is part of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in the state, is in opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), being ruled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led saffron outfit for almost three decades. In the 2017 polls, the Shiv Sena had won 84 seats and inducted six MNS corporators later. The BJP, which fought the polls alone, had won 82 seats in a house of 227.

The next elections of the country's richest civic body are due in early 2022. Patil, speaking at a function here, said, The drive will be a 100-day-long campaign in the city where the Congress will hold interactions in all the 227 wards of the BMC to know the grievances of citizens.

''We want to strengthen the Congress in entire Mumbai and this drive is part of it.'' Newly appointed Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap said, ''There were times when the Congress used to win around 70 seats in BMC polls. We want to make the party stronger to win more than that. ''The drive will help in reconnecting with Congress sympathisers. It will also help us to convince senior leaders to go solo in BMC polls.'' The Congress currently has less than 30 seats in the BMC.

