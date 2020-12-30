Sedition case against SDPI activists in Karnataka for raising "pro-Pak" slogans

Left Menu
A sedition case was registered on Wednesday against a group of Social Democratic Party of India SDPI activists on charges of raising pro-Pakistan slogans outside a panchayat elections counting centre in Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said.

Updated: 30-12-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:22 IST
A sedition case was registered on Wednesday against a group of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists on charges of raising pro-Pakistan slogans outside a panchayat elections counting centre in Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said. A video showing a group of people carrying flags of the Muslim outfit and raising the slogans went viral on social media following which police registered the case.

However, an SDPI leader denied pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. The slogans in support of Pakistan were heard amid the counting centre authorities making announcements regarding counting of votes related to Mundaje Gram Panchayat in Belthangady Taluk.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said in a statement that the police have taken cognisance of the video clipping. A case was registered against 15 SDPI activists for offences under Sections 124 (A) (sedition) and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Denying the charge, SDPI Belthangady assembly unit president Hyder Ali said the activists only raised slogans in support of the party on the victory of candidates supported by it. They did not raise Pakistan zindabad slogans, but SDPI zindabad, he claimed.

Over 5,700 village panchayats in the state went to polls in two phases on December 22 and 27 and the votes were taken up for counting on Wednesday..

