Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast opposition leader Affi released 2 months after election-spat arrest

Dozens died in politically charged ethnic clashes around election time, raising fears of a re-run of a 2010-11 civil war in which 3,000 were killed. In protest against the president's victory, Affi helped create a rival "transitional council" in November, which triggered his arrest.

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 31-12-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 00:16 IST
Ivory Coast opposition leader Affi released 2 months after election-spat arrest

Ivory Coast opposition leader Pascal Affi N'Guessan was released on Wednesday after nearly two months in custody for creating a breakaway government after a disputed presidential election marred by violence. His release is seen as a key step in repairing relations between the opposition and President Alassane Ouattara's ruling party after an Oct. 31 election that pulled hard at the seams of the West African nation's fragile peace.

Affi "is a free man and will be able to see his family again today", though he will remain under "judicial supervision", his lawyer Me Pierre Dagbo Gode told Reuters. Government spokesman Sidi Toure confirmed the release.

The opposition said Ouattara was breaking the law by seeking a third term, and boycotted the vote. Outtara said a change to the constitution in 2016 restarted his mandate and allowed him to run again. He won in a landslide. Dozens died in politically charged ethnic clashes around election time, raising fears of a re-run of a 2010-11 civil war in which 3,000 were killed.

In protest against the president's victory, Affi helped create a rival "transitional council" in November, which triggered his arrest. Prosecutors at the time said they were pursuing terrorism charges against more than a dozen opposition leaders. Since then, Ouattara has tried to promote reconciliation. Talks with the opposition have sought to narrow the rift. One of the opposition's key demands was the release of arrested politicians.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada will require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers

Canada will soon require that air travelers test negative for COVID-19 before arrival, federal ministers said on Wednesday, after social media images of maskless tourists prompted a call for stricter measures to curb the virus.Canada will q...

Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan

A mob in northwestern Pakistan attacked and set ablaze a century-old Hindu temple on Wednesday, officials said, prompting condemnations from the Muslim-majority countrys Hindu community.Hindus are the largest non-Muslim majority in the coun...

EXPLAINER: Scientists trying to understand new virus variant

Does it spread more easily Make people sicker Mean that treatments and vaccines wont work Questions are multiplying as fast as new variants of the coronavirus, especially the one moving through England and now popping up in the US and other...

Emergency U.S. authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorized for emergency use in the United States in April, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020