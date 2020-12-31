Left Menu
Mexico probes alleged corruption in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday officials were investigating a case of suspected abuse of power by a family to obtain shots of COVID-19 vaccine, just days after their rollout began in the country.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-12-2020 05:41 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday officials were investigating a case of suspected abuse of power by a family to obtain shots of COVID-19 vaccine, just days after their rollout began in the country. "There was an investigation and, yes, a family that was not slated to receive the vaccine used their influence to get vaccinated: a doctor, his wife and I think one or two of his daughters," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

Without going into detail, the president said the incident under investigation allegedly took place in a hospital in a municipality west of the capital in the State of Mexico. He also called on people to report potential abuses in the country's vaccination process.

Mexico began applying the first few thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week. The government has said that health care workers will receive priority for the first round of vaccinations, followed by elderly people.

