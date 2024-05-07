Left Menu

EC orders deferment of Rythu Bharosa payments in Telangana till after polls

Election Commission halts Telangana's Rythu Bharosa scheme payments until after May 13th Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Reddy accused of violating conduct code by announcing payments before May 9th.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:51 IST
The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to defer payments under the Rythu Bharosa scheme until after the Lok Sabha elections are held in the state on May 13.

In a letter to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission also said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had violated the model code of conduct by saying in public speeches that the scheme's payouts would be given on or before May 9.

Elections to all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held in the fourth phase on May 13. ''In the above premise and clear violation of Model Code of Conduct by Revanth Reddy, President Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and star campaigner and Chief Minister, the Commission has directed that disbursement of balance instalment under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for Rabi season of 2023 will be effected only after completion of poll in the state of Telangana on 13.05.2024,'' the Commission said.

