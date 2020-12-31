Left Menu
Development News Edition

26 arrested over attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan

Diyal said Prime Minister Imran Khan talks about promotion of religious tourism in Pakistan but minority worship places were not safe in his own country.Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:18 IST
26 arrested over attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani police have arrested 26 people belonging to a radical Islamist party after a Hindu temple was vandalised and set on fire by a mob protesting its renovation in northwest Pakistan. A central leader of radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, Rehmat Salam Khattak, is among 26 arrested in raids following the attack on the temple in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district on Wednesday, Station House Officer Rehmatullah Khan told PTI.

The mob, led by the supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazal ur Rehman group), ptotesting the expansion work of the temple, demolished the newly constructed work alongside the old structure. The incident drew condemnation from human rights activists and the minority Hindu community.

Pakistan’s federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi strongly condemned the attack on the temple. Noting that some groups are active in carrying out such anti-social activities to defame Pakistan, Malhi said the government will not tolerate such incidents. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the attack on the temple as ''an unfortunate incident.'' He ordered immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

Khan vowed that his government will protect worship places from such incidents. Leader of Hindu Community Peshawar Haroon Sarab Diyal said that a samadhi of a Hindu religious leader exists at the temple site and Hindu families from across the country do visit the samadhi on every Thursday.

He said the incident has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community and the Islamic Ideology Council should take note of it. Diyal said Prime Minister Imran Khan talks about promotion of religious tourism in Pakistan but minority worship places were not safe in his own country.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of harassment by the extremists..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jio announces free domestic voice calls from Jan 1 as IUC regime ends

With the interconnect usage charges IUC regime for domestic voice calls coming to an end, Reliance Jio on Thursday said that all calls from its network to other networks anywhere in India will be free from January 1, 2021. As per the teleco...

Delhi: 38 UK returnees found positive for COVID; new strain detected in four patients

Four persons who recently came to Delhi from the UK and tested positive for COVID-19, have been found infected with the new strain of coronavirus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Interacting with reporters, he said, a total...

European stocks retreat in thin trading, set to end 2020 with losses

European stocks retreated on Thursday as investors squared positions on the last trading day of the year, while wider coronavirus lockdowns in Britain and news that the United States had raised tariffs on some EU products dampened sentiment...

199 UK returnees will be traced by Thursday night: K'taka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday exuded confidence that the 199 returnees from the United Kingdom who went untraceable will be tracked by the end of the day. Desperate to prevent the spread of the UK mutation of the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020