Left Menu
Development News Edition

British PM Johnson's father applying for French citizenship

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was in the process of applying for a French passport to maintain his ties with the European Union after Brexit.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:44 IST
British PM Johnson's father applying for French citizenship
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was in the process of applying for a French passport to maintain his ties with the European Union after Brexit. Stanley Johnson, a former member of the European Parliament who voted Remain in Britain's 2016 referendum, told RTL radio he wanted to become a French citizen because of strong family links to France.

"If I understand it correctly, I am French. My mother was born in France, her mother was totally French as was her grandfather. So for me it is about reclaiming what I already have. And that makes me very happy," said the 80-year-old Johnson, who was speaking in French. "I will always be a European, that's for sure. One cannot tell the British people: you are not Europeans. Having a tie with the European Union is important," he added.

His son Boris was the public face of the Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum and says Britain can "prosper mightily" as a fully sovereign nation outside what he sees as an overly bureaucratic EU. But on Wednesday the prime minister sounded a more concilatory note as parliament approved a new trade deal with the EU, saying: "This is not the end of Britain as a European country. We are in many ways the quintessential European civilisation... and we will continue to be that."

The United Kingdom officially leaves the EU's orbit on Thursday night, after an often strained 48-year liaison with the European project.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus to hold referendum on constitutional changes, says Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday the country would hold referendum on constitutional changes, the Belta state news agency reported.Lukashenko, who has faced weekly protests since claiming victory in an Aug. 9 elect...

Nigeria: Lagos State Government denies news of 'fine imposed on curfew violators'

Turning away the news of fines imposed on curfew violators the Lagos State Government has denied such fines, according to a report by Nairametrics. The online media earlier this week reported that Gbenga Omotosho, the state Commissioner for...

Kohli and Smith are the best, very fortunate to play against them: Williamson

After displacing Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to reach the number one spot in the ICC Mens Test Rankings for batsmen, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Thursday said he was just trying to do the best for his side which reflected in the ...

CCI approves acquisition by TPG of 8% of equity shareholding of API Holdings

The Competition Commission of India CCI approves acquisition by TPG Growth V SF Markets Pte. Ltd. TPGAcquirer of 8 approx. of the equity shareholding of API Holdings Private Limited APITarget under Section 311 of the Competition Act, 2002, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020