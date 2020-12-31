Left Menu
Aditya Nath Das takes charge as AP Chief Secretary

Amaravati, Dec 31 (PTI): Aditya Nath Das, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, on Thursday assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh. Das, who hails from Bihar, took over from 1984 batch IAS officer Nilam Sawhney, who has been appointed the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister in the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

Das had for long years served in the Irrigation Department (now renamed Water Resources Department) in various ranks as Secretary, Principal Secretary and Special Chief Secretary from 2007, supervising major irrigation projects including Polavaram. For three years in between, he handled the Education Department during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime.

He survived an attack by the then Peoples War Group in the year 2000 while serving as Collector of Warangal district in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. Talking to the media after taking charge as Chief Secretary, Das said as bureaucrats it was their duty to solve any problem and he would endeavour to do that.

''I worked in the Irrigation Department for a long time.I have a part in the construction of Polavaram project and I tell you it will be completed in time,'' he said. Referring to the critical financial position of the state, the new Chief Secretary, due to retire from service on attaining the age of superannuation on June 30, 2021, noted there could be a solution to every problem.

Senior bureaucrats S S Rawat, M T Krishna Babu, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Shashi Bhushan Kumar and others greeted Das.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

