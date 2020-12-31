New Year mantras for J-K is peace, progress, prosperity and people first: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the people on the eve of New Year and said let us all resolve to work collectively for creating a brighter tomorrow and be the pioneers of change

In his message, Sinha said, ''New Year brings us a chance to start over again and learn from our mistakes. With the lessons learned, we can work towards a better future for all. We are devising new paths and new policies by following four mantras for the present and a new future -- peace, progress, prosperity and people first.'' ''Let us all resolve to work collectively for creating a brighter tomorrow and be the pioneers of change. I hope and believe that with the dawn of New Year, Jammu and Kashmir would usher in a new era of progress and equitable development,'' he said

He also prayed for sustained peace, good health, progress and prosperity for all in the coming year.