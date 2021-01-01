Himachal CM visits Jakhu temple on New Year's Day

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid obeisance at Jakhu temple here on the first day of 2021, an official spokesman said. The chief minister, who was accompanied by his wife Sadhna Thakur, also performed pooja on the occasion.

He also gave necessary directions for the improvement of the temple and its beautification, the spokesman said. Thakur interacted with tourists and local people during his visit.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Shimla Mayor Shimla Satya Kaundal, BJP leader Deepak Sood, Shimla Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Negi and Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla were also present on the occasion..