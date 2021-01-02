Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niger to hold second round of presidential vote next month

Former foreign affairs minister Mohamed Bazoum of the ruling party will face off with former president Mahamane Ousmane on February 21.Bazoum received 39.3 per cent of the vote, while Ousmane received 16.9 per cent, according to the National Independent Electoral Commission.

PTI | Niamey | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:40 IST
Niger to hold second round of presidential vote next month

Niger will hold a second round in its presidential election after none of the 28 candidates in the December 27 vote won a majority, according to results released Saturday by the electoral commission. Former foreign affairs minister Mohamed Bazoum of the ruling party will face off with former president Mahamane Ousmane on February 21.

Bazoum received 39.3 per cent of the vote, while Ousmane received 16.9 per cent, according to the National Independent Electoral Commission. Seini Oumarou of the National Movement for the Development of Society party came in third and Albade Abouba of the Patriotic Movement for the Republic came in fourth, each with just over 7 per cent.

The West African country is expected to see its first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1960, while jihadists in the region pose a growing threat. Some 7.4 million Nigeriens were registered to vote to elect the successor to President Mahamadou Issoufou, who has served two terms and is stepping down. Niger has seen four coups since independence. The turnout for the first round was about 67.7 per cent, the commission said. Bazoum of the presidents Nigerian Party for Democracy and Socialism is a teacher by training. He has promised to build boarding schools for girls to encourage them to stay in school longer, which he says would help reduce child marriage in a country with many teenage pregnancies.

Ousmane was elected president in 1993 but was overthrown in a coup in 1996. In this election he had the endorsement of the popular opposition leader Hama Amadou, whose candidacy was rejected by the constitutional court..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alleged Bio bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players as 5 sent in isolation, investigation launched

Five India Test players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, have been placed in isolation and an investigation launched into a possible breach of the COVID-19 bio-security protoco...

Adityanath confident COVID-19 vaccine will be made available around Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh government is confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the people of the state around Makar Sankranti, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of l...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, another to follow

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. A team of experts at Indias drugs regulator has also recomme...

Noida Police starts campaign to check forced child begging, send kids to schools

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has launched a campaign to check forced child begging and send the rescued children, who have lost their way out of education for myriad reasons, back to classrooms, officials said on Saturday. The police would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021