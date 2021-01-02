Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab BJP chief alleges party leaders being 'attacked' at behest of Cong

Speaking at a protest rally here against the state government, Sharma cited an incident wherein some people unloaded a cow dung trolley in front of BJP leader Tikshan Suds house in Hoshiarpur on Friday.He said such things wont be tolerated.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:52 IST
Punjab BJP chief alleges party leaders being 'attacked' at behest of Cong

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Saturday alleged that party leaders and workers were being attacked at the behest of the ruling Congress and blamed Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Speaking at a protest rally here against the state government, Sharma cited an incident wherein some people unloaded a cow dung trolley in front of BJP leader Tikshan Sud's house in Hoshiarpur on Friday.

He said such things won't be tolerated. BJP leaders and workers are being ''attacked'' at the behest of the Congress, Sharma claimed.

''All those who attacked the house of Tikshan have been identified,'' he said. Despite a case being registered in the matter, those who were behind this incident have not yet been arrested, he added.

Sharma also demanded that a criminal case be registered against Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for his recent ''provocative and inflammatory'' statement on the ongoing farmers' protest. The state BJP chief said the party would launch an indefinite 'dharna' here from Monday until the state government orders registration of a case against Bittu.

According to reports, Bittu recently said that the ongoing farmers' protest would not end ''and to achieve our objective, we can even pile up bodies, shed blood and go to any extent.'' Speaking at Saturday's protest rally, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the Punjab Congress was trying to get the BJP cadres in the state to cow down but the ruling party would not succeed. He said the Congress has ''failed'' to fulfil any of its election promises and is now trying to divert public attention from its failures by indulging in ''mischief''.

Earlier, a group of people from a Sikh organisation protested against the BJP for not accepting the demands of the agitating farmers. Some Congress workers also held a protest at Samrala Chowk, about 500 yards from the venue of the BJP rally.

However, all protesters, both from the Sikh organisation and the Congress, were taken into preventive custody by the police, who had made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the BJP rally. Former union minister Vijay Sampla, BJP leaders and former Punjab ministers Manoranjan Kalia and Tikshan Sud also addressed the rally.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria frees former spy chief jailed during mass protests

An Algerian military appeals court on Saturday acquitted three top officials who were jailed in 2019 during mass protests, sources close to the officials said. The three - two former security chiefs and the younger brother of former Preside...

Alleged Bio bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players as 5 sent in isolation, investigation launched

Five India Test players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, have been placed in isolation and an investigation launched into a possible breach of the COVID-19 bio-security protoco...

Adityanath confident COVID-19 vaccine will be made available around Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh government is confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the people of the state around Makar Sankranti, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of l...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, another to follow

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. A team of experts at Indias drugs regulator has also recomme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021