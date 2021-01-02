Ganguly doing fine, I am thankful to doctors: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited the private hospital where BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is admitted and said the former India captain is doing fine following an angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:28 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited the private hospital where BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is admitted and said the former India captain is doing fine following angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery. ''He is fine now... He inquired about my health, too. I thank the hospital authority and the doctors,'' Banerjee told reporters outside Woodlands Hospital here.
Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife went to the hospital to enquire about the health of the 48-year-old cricket icon. ''I am relieved to see 'Dada' (Ganguly) in his usual cheerful mood. I pray for his speedy recovery,'' Dhankhar said.
A host of other personalities also visited the hospital during the day, including Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and Minister of State for Sports Lakshmi Ratan Shukla. The batting great suffered a ''mild'' heart attack in the morning and was later diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee calls party meet today
Mamata Banerjee busy trying to ensure nephew becomes next CM: Home Minister Amit Shah tells BJP rally in Bengal. PTI JTR PNT SK SK
Transfer of IPS officers: Mamata Banerjee thanks leaders for showing solidarity with Bengal
By the time elections arrive, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in the party: Amit Shah on desertions from TMC.
TMC MP Sunil Mondal, nine sitting MLAs, including five from Mamata Banerjee's party join BJP in presence of Amit Shah.