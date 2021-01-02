Left Menu
PM fulfilling Ambedkar's dream of taking education to everyone: Dushyant Gautam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling Babasaheb Ambedkars dream of taking education to everyone in the country, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said on Saturday. Modi is doing the work to fulfill Babasaheb Ambedkars dream of education to everyone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:25 IST
In the last 6 years, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to connect the Dalits and backward classes with the mainstream, he asserted. Image Credit: IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream of taking education to everyone in the country, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said on Saturday. The Modi government has taken many steps to encourage Scheduled Caste (SC) children, who never went to school, to get an education, he said, adding that for their education earlier the budget was Rs 1100 crore but now it is Rs 6000 crore. ''Modi is doing the work to fulfil Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream of education to everyone. He had vowed to make Dalits job givers and many important steps were taken in this direction in the first tenure. Now work is being done to make them self-reliant and strong,'' Gautam said at a press conference.

In the last 6 years, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to connect the Dalits and backward classes with the mainstream, he asserted. It has approved major transformational changes for the centrally sponsored scheme, 'Post-Matric Scholarship for Students belonging to Scheduled Castes', to benefit more than five crore SC students in the next five years, Gautam said.

North West MP Hansraj Hans said that following in the footsteps of Ambedkar, many decisions were taken for the Dalit society under Modi's leadership.

