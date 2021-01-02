Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSP nominee in a by-poll last year joins SP

Patels wife Sushma is a sitting MLA from Jaunpurs Mungra Badshahpur constituency, and was a BSP member until she was suspended from the party last October.Singh, a former state commission officer, was the BSP nominee from Pratapgarh Sadar seat in the by-election in 2019.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:14 IST
BSP nominee in a by-poll last year joins SP

Ranjit Singh Patel, who was a BSP nominee in an Assembly by-poll last year, Saturday joined the rival Samajwadi Party in the presence of its chief Akhilesh Yadav here, the SP said in a release. Patel's wife Sushma is a sitting MLA from Jaunpur's Mungra Badshahpur constituency, and was a BSP member until she was suspended from the party last October.

Singh, a former state commission officer, was the BSP nominee from Pratapgarh Sadar seat in the by-election in 2019. His parents were MLAs from Madiyahon seat of Jaunpur. When asked about her husband joining the SP, Sushma said, ''I had contested on a BSP ticket, but the party has suspended me. I will remain with my family’s decision.'' She said she is not going to join any party. ''As of now, I don't have to go in any party. I am serving the people of my constituency.'' Last year, during the Rajya Sabha elections, some BSP MLAs had withdrawn support to the party's official nominee terming their signatures on his nomination papers forged. In response, the BSP supremo had on October 29 suspended seven MLAs, including Sushma Patel.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India rehearses for massive coronavirus vaccination drive; Vardhan assures people on safety of vaccine

As India came closer to the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, a dry run was held by all states and union territories on Saturday in preparation for a massive inoculation drive, with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealing to people not to be mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finaleThe Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserveCOVID-19 list, ending the safetys season. Its unclear if Mills tested positive or ...

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat visits key forward military bases in Arunachal Pradesh

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited several frontline airbases in forwarding areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and undertook a detailed review of Indias overall military preparedness in the re...

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly'

Evan Liberty was reading in the top bunk of his cell one evening late last month when a prison supervisor delivered news he had hoped for. He says, Are you ready for this Liberty recalled. I said, Uh, Im not sure. What is going on He said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021