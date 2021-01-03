Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC cheated 'Ma, Mati, Manush' in Bengal: Shekhawat

Mamata Didi also ruled the state for the last 10 years, having cheated the people in the name of development, he said.Claiming that the people of the state are now taking to the streets against the Mamata Banerjee government, he said, Didi has worked only for the benefit of her own people, ignoring the masses who elected her to power for two terms. The Union minister asserted that the rule of law will be established in West Bengal after the BJPs victory in the assembly elections due in April-May this year.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 00:06 IST
TMC cheated 'Ma, Mati, Manush' in Bengal: Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that the 'Ma, Mati and Manush' (mother, motherland and people) of West Bengal have been ''cheated'' during the Trinamool Congress rule in the state. The BJP leader, during a door-to-door campaign in Habra assembly seat in North 24 Parganas district, accused the Mamata Banerjee government of working for the benefit of its ''own people''.

''The BJP wants to make West Bengal Rabindranath Tagore's 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) from the ruined state it has been turned into due to the successive governments in the past including that of the TMC,'' the Union Jal Shakti minister said. The people of West Bengal gave the Congress a chance for three decades and 34 years to the communists. Mamata Didi also ruled the state for the last 10 years, having cheated the people in the name of development, he said.

Claiming that the people of the state are now taking to the streets against the Mamata Banerjee government, he said, ''Didi has worked only for the benefit of her own people, ignoring the masses who elected her to power for two terms.'' The Union minister asserted that the rule of law will be established in West Bengal after the BJP's victory in the assembly elections due in April-May this year. ''The politics of revenge has been taking place in West Bengal for four decades. The BJP will establish true democracy,'' he said.

Over 200 TMC workers joined the BJP in Shekhawat's presence..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Al Qaeda-linked group says it was behind killing of French soldiers in Mali

Al Qaedas North Africa wing has said it was responsible for the killing of three French soldiers in Mali, jihadist monitoring organisation SITE Intel reported on Saturday. The soldiers, who were taking part in Frances Barkhane military oper...

Akhilesh dubs country's anti-Covid vaccine as BJP's, draws sharp criticism

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the anti-Covid vaccine to be rolled out in the country a vaccine of the BJP and said he would not take the shot, prompting a sharp reaction not only from the ruling party but also ...

India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines

Experts at Indias drugs regulator have recommended for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by a state-run institute, the government said on Saturday. A government m...

Make 2021 ‘safer, healthier world for children’, UNICEF chief urges

The children born today enter a world far different than even a year ago, and a New Year brings a new opportunity to reimagine it, said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.Sorting logisticsAs always, the Pacific island nation of F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021