Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senator Cruz leads Republican drive to object to Biden's victory

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 00:40 IST
U.S. Senator Cruz leads Republican drive to object to Biden's victory
Cruz's effort is in defiance of Senate Republican leaders, who have argued that the Senate's role in certifying the election is largely ceremonial and had been looking to avoid an extended debate on the floor about the outcome. Image Credit: Twitter(@SenTedCruz)

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will spearhead a drive-by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office. Cruz's effort is in defiance of Senate Republican leaders, who have argued that the Senate's role in certifying the election is largely ceremonial and had been looking to avoid an extended debate on the floor about the outcome.

In a statement, Cruz, the U.S. senator from Texas, and the other 10 senators said they intend to vote to reject electors from swing states that have been at the centre of President Donald Trump's unproven assertions of election fraud. They said Congress should immediately appoint a commission to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of election results in those states. "Once completed, individual states would evaluate the commission's findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed," they said.

Biden's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He is set to be sworn into office on Jan. 20. The effort by Cruz and other Republicans comes days after U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. A number of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives also plan on contesting the vote tally.

Cruz was joined in the statement by Senators Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Steve Daines, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, along with Senators-elect Cynthia Lummis, Tommy Tuberville, Bill Hagerty, and Roger Marshall, all of whom will be sworn in as senators on Sunday in the new Congress. Trump has been encouraging Republicans to prevent Biden from taking office, although there is no viable mechanism for them to do so.

Several Republicans senators have said they do not support any effort to derail the certification of the Electoral College vote. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Senate's top Republican, acknowledged Biden's victory on Dec. 15 and has urged other Senate Republicans to refrain from objecting on Jan. 6.

In Cruz's statement, the senators said they did not necessarily expect their gambit to succeed. "We are not naïve. We fully expect most if not all Democrats, and perhaps more than a few Republicans, to vote otherwise," they said.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Al Qaeda-linked group says it was behind killing of French soldiers in Mali

Al Qaedas North Africa wing has said it was responsible for the killing of three French soldiers in Mali, jihadist monitoring organisation SITE Intel reported on Saturday. The soldiers, who were taking part in Frances Barkhane military oper...

Akhilesh dubs country's anti-Covid vaccine as BJP's, draws sharp criticism

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the anti-Covid vaccine to be rolled out in the country a vaccine of the BJP and said he would not take the shot, prompting a sharp reaction not only from the ruling party but also ...

India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines

Experts at Indias drugs regulator have recommended for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by a state-run institute, the government said on Saturday. A government m...

Make 2021 ‘safer, healthier world for children’, UNICEF chief urges

The children born today enter a world far different than even a year ago, and a New Year brings a new opportunity to reimagine it, said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.Sorting logisticsAs always, the Pacific island nation of F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021