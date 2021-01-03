Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda collapses due to low blood

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda collapsed due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to the city from Shivamogga on Sunday and has been admitted to a hospital here, official sources said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 20:10 IST
Union Minister Sadananda Gowda collapses due to low blood
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda collapsed due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to the city from Shivamogga on Sunday and has been admitted to a hospital here, official sources said. Gowda (67) is currently stable and is undergoing further tests and treatment at a private hospital.

The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers was brought to Aster CMI hospital at 4:45 pm on Sunday. His condition is stable and will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours, the hospital's spokesperson said in a statement.

''He is stable, blood and other parameters are normal. There is nothing to worry. We will keep him under observation for 24 hours.

The cause of the giddiness was due to low sugar level,'' Dr Brinda, physician at the hospital, told reporters. Gowda in a tweet said his health was stable.

''Due to low sugar I was a bit tired. I'm fine now. All parameters,including Echo, ECG are normal. I thank all those who wished for my good health,'' he tweeted.

The minister was first admitted to a hospital in Chitradurga and later shifted by an ambulance through zero traffic management, to a private hospital here. Zero traffic management is a privilege that allows convoys of VVIPs to pass through roads where movement of other vehicles is temporarily halted.

The Minister was on his way to Bengaluru from Shivamogga after attending a state BJP meeting. He collapsed after greeting party workers and leaders in Chitradurga, where he had a stop over for lunch at a hotel this afternoon, sources said.

Gowda, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, was immediately rushed to the Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital in Chitradurga. After treatment there, he recovered and spoke to BJP leaders and family members over phone.

He was subsequently shifted to the hospital in Bengaluru. Gowda's son Karthik told reporters ''low blood sugar led to it. He is fine now.'' PTI KSU APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel along Jammu-Srinagar highway likely to complete by March

The work on the double tube 8.5-km-long Banihal-Qazigund tunnel along the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway is nearing completion and is likely to open for traffic in March. The work on the Rs 2100-crore project started in June 2011 by...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL26 VIRUS-2NDLD VACCINE India approves Oxfords, Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use New Delhi Indias drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine ...

Alagiri holds discussion with supporters on next course of action

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Sunday held discussions with his close assoiciates and supporters here over his next course of political action and said he might make an announcement soon. Asking his supporters to be prepared for any kin...

COVID-19: Ahmedabad sees 151 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad reached 58,095 on Sunday after 151 people were detected with the infection, while two deaths took the toll to 2,256, an official said. The number of people discharged so far is 52,932, including 153...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021