Farmers hold protest against BJP in Sangrur

A group of farmers on Sunday held a protest in Punjabs Sangrur district against state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who was there to meet party leaders. The protesting farmers even tried to break barricades put up near the residence of a local BJP leader, forcing the police to use mild force to disperse them.The farmers, shouting slogans against Sharma, wanted to gherao him in protest against the Centres three farm laws.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 22:45 IST
A group of farmers on Sunday held a protest in Punjab's Sangrur district against state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who was there to meet party leaders. The protesting farmers even tried to break barricades put up near the residence of a local BJP leader, forcing the police to use mild force to disperse them.

The farmers, shouting slogans against Sharma, wanted to gherao him in protest against the Centre's three farm laws. Heated exchanges also took place between protesters and policemen.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area where the BJP leader was to arrive. “There was a programme of Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma in Sangrur. Some miscreants tried to disturb the programme,” Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters.

Denying that police cane charged the farmers, Soni said some people tried to break barricades with tractors. Addressing the media, Sharma questioned how far was it right in a democracy to stop a particular organisation from holding its programmes.

He said the BJP has a right to hold programmes, meet party workers and leaders. Sharma blamed some miscreants for disturbing the party’s programmes, stressing that farmers could not do such things.

It was the duty of the police to maintain law and order, he added. Earlier in the day, farmers in Moga district shouted slogans against the state BJP leadership.

The Punjab BJP chief has earlier visited Moga to attend a party programme..

