Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chanting anti-US slogans, Iraqi militia supporters mark year since Soleimani's killing

Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region, and his killing took U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration. Demonstrators gathered on Sunday in central Tahrir square in response to calls by an array of militia groups known collectively as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which are mostly backed by Iran.

Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 03-01-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 23:46 IST
Chanting anti-US slogans, Iraqi militia supporters mark year since Soleimani's killing
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tens of thousands of supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups chanted anti-American slogans in central Baghdad on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the U.S. killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia commander. The gathering coincided with increasing tensions between Iran and the United States in the last days of President Donald Trump's administration, and many in the crowd demanded revenge.

Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport. Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region, and his killing took U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration.

Demonstrators gathered on Sunday in central Tahrir square in response to calls by an array of militia groups known collectively as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which are mostly backed by Iran. They waved the Iraqi and PMF flags and chanted anti-American slogans such as "America is the Great Satan", while carrying the portraits of Soleimani and Muhandis.

Big posters of the two men along with others killed in the attack were everywhere around the square and hung on adjacent buildings. PMF head Faleh al-Fayyad and politician Hadi al-Ameri, commander of the Badr Organization militia, who were both at the rally addressing the crowds, called for the expulsion of U.S. troops.

The leader of the Tehran-backed Lebanese organization Hezbollah said in a televised speech later on Sunday that Soleimani's killing caused serious repercussions in the region. "Removing America from the region ... would not have been a serious and a declared goal that the people in region must work towards (achieving) if it weren't for this historical incident," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, adding that Iran is strong and capable of responding militarily.

REGIONAL STRAINS "We are here today to condemn what the American-Israeli enemy had done by targeting the leaders of victory," protester Abu Ahmed said in Baghdad.

"We call on the government to take a serious stance to hold those who killed them accountable." Reflecting continuing regional strains, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday urged Trump not to be "trapped" by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.

An Israeli official dismissed the accusation as "nonsense" and said it was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strikes. The United States blames Iran-backed militias for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.

The U.S. military flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a message of deterrence to Iran last week, but the bombers have since left the region. On Saturday evening thousands of mourners gathered on the highway that leads to Baghdad airport in a simulated funeral procession in tribute to Soleimani and Muhandis.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout in weeks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 12,489 new coronavirus cases

France on Sunday recorded 12,489 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from the 3,466 reported a day earlier, the Health Ministry said in a daily update. The increase was higher than the governments target of 5,000 or less per da...

Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church

One person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a church in East Texas Sunday morning, a sheriffs deputy said. A suspect who fled the Starrville Methodist Church near Winona after the shooting has been arrested, said Sgt...

Couple dies by suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 20-year-old man and his lover died allegedly after jumping before a train in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said. The bodies of Yuvraj and his 19-year-old lover were found near Nara village under Mansurpur police ...

Minor fire in engine of Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express

A fire broke out in the engine of a Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express train near Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday night, a official of South Central Railway SCR said. All the passengers of the train are safe, he said. The incident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021