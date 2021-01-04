Left Menu
Former Maharashtra minister Vilas Patil Undalkar dead

In the 2014 state Assembly elections, the Congress denied ticket to Undalkar and fielded Chavan.Undaklar fought against Chavan independently, but could not retain his seat against the former chief minister.

04-01-2021
Former Maharashtra cabinet minister and seven-time Congress MLA Vilas Patil Undalkar died in a private hospital here on Monday following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 82.

An old Congress hand, Undalkar, popularly known as 'kaka', was elected seven times till 2014 from Karad-South Assembly seat, now represented by senior party leader Prithviraj Chavan. In the 2014 state Assembly elections, the Congress denied ticket to Undalkar and fielded Chavan.

Undaklar fought against Chavan independently, but could not retain his seat against the former chief minister. Undalkar served as minister in the law and justice and cooperative departments during the previous Congress-led state governments.

His last rites will be conducted at his native village Undale village in Karad taluka of Satara district..

