Sovan Chatterjee to lead BJP roadshow in Kolkata sans police permission

BJPs new Kolkata zone observer and former city mayor Sovan Chatterjee will lead a roadshow in the metropolis on Monday despite the police not giving permission for it, the saffron partys state chief Dilip Ghosh said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 12:31 IST
BJP's new Kolkata zone observer and former city mayor Sovan Chatterjee will lead a roadshow in the metropolis on Monday despite the police not giving permission for it, the saffron party's state chief Dilip Ghosh said. He said the ''peaceful rally'' will be taken out along the scheduled route from Kidderpore to the BJP's state headquarters in central Kolkata.

''From our past experiences, we know that the police withholds permission for BJP programmes. This is a peaceful rally to welcome Sovan da to his new post. We will take out the rally despite the police not giving permission for it,'' Ghosh told reporters. As police cited the possibility of a traffic jam if the rally is taken out on the first working day of the week, BJP leaders held a meeting at Chatterjee's residence on Sunday evening and decided to go ahead with the scheduled programme, party sources said.

Chatterjee's friend Baisakhi Banerjee will also be a part of the roadshow as a BJP leader, they said. If the roadshow is blocked by the police, the participants may head towards Kalighat en route to the BJP state office, the sources said.

