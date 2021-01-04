Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sourav Ganguly stable, likely to be discharged on Jan 6: Hospital

A nine-member board of senior doctors discussed Gangulys condition on Monday and reached a consensus that though necessary, angioplasty can be deferred to a later date as he is stable, Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said.Renowned cardiologists Dr Devi Shetty and Dr R K Panda participated in the meeting through a virtual platform while another expert from the US was part of the discussion over the phone, she said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:44 IST
Sourav Ganguly stable, likely to be discharged on Jan 6: Hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has suffered a ''mild'' heart attack, is stable and likely to be discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said. A nine-member board of senior doctors discussed Ganguly's condition on Monday and reached a consensus that though necessary, angioplasty can be deferred to a later date as he is stable, Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said.

Renowned cardiologists Dr Devi Shetty and Dr R K Panda participated in the meeting through a virtual platform while another expert from the US was part of the discussion over the phone, she said. ''The medical board came to a consensus that deferring angioplasty for now is a safer option as Mr Ganguly is stable, does not have chest pain and is on optimal management,'' Dr Basu, a member of the board, said.

The cricket great's family members were present during the meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan. ''The angioplasty will take place for sure in a few days or weeks. He will be discharged most probably the day after tomorrow,'' she said.

Treating doctors will keep a constant vigil on his health condition and take appropriate measures at his home after he is discharged, Dr Basu said. Dr Devi Shetty is likely to visit Ganguly on Tuesday and sit for another meeting for the next course of treatment, she said.

Forty-eight-year-old Ganguly had earlier undergone angioplasty after suffering a ''mild'' heart attack on Saturday. He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur visited the hospital to see Ganguly and expressed hope that the cricket board president will soon return to his normal life. ''Dada is a hero of the country. He has seen a lot of ups and downs in cricket and defeated his opponents numerous times. He will do the same this time.

''Sourav was smiling when I met him today. He appeared fine and I know he will be back to his normal life soon and will play an important role in taking Indian cricket to the next level. He has to play a very vital role, first in the BCCI and then in several other fields for the country,'' Thakur added.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Talks between Centre, farmers' representatives to resume after lunch break

Another round of discussion between the Central government and farmers representatives will take place after the lunch break at Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday. The farmers representatives are demanding the government to repeal the three farm ...

Hopeful of India recording best-ever medal haul in Tokyo Olympics: Bindra

Indias only individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra is hopeful of the country recording its best-ever medal haul in the upcoming edition of the mega-event in Tokyo, saying each of the athlete can be counted as a realistic prospect....

Grant bail to UTPs who served half of max sentence for lessor offences:HC seeks AAP govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the AAP government on a PIL for releasing on bail those undertrial prisoners UTPs who have served more than half of the maximum sentence which would be awarded to them if convicted for the l...

Iran says it resumes 20% enrichment at Fordow in latest nuclear deal breach

Iran has resumed 20 uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, the government said on Monday, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers and possibly complicating efforts by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the deal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021