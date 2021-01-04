Left Menu
It's a fight between langar and lathi, says Congress leader on farmers' agitation

Describing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "an agent of the East India Company," Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday said the ongoing farmers' agitation is a "fight between the langar and the lathi."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:00 IST
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Describing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "an agent of the East India Company," Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday said the ongoing farmers' agitation is a "fight between the langar and the lathi." Speaking to ANI, Shergill said, "The BJP is anti-farmer, tyrannical, dictatorial and its brutal face has been exposed. Farmers of the nation are serving langar to BJP ministers while the government is showering lathi and tear gas on them. This is the fight between sons of the soil and agents of the East India Company. It is the fight between the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Nathu Ram Godse in which BJP believes."

The eighth round of talks between the central government and farmers' representatives is underway at Vigyan Bhawan today. He said in the meeting scheduled today between the government and farmers, the government should realise its mistake and repeal the three "black' laws". "The Congress party is confident that langar will defeat the lathi," said Shergill.

He accused the central government of framing false cases against farmers. "The BJP and prime minister himself should apologise with folded hands for the death of farmers and give them compensation," said the Congress leader. "With one stroke of the pen, the BJP-led central government offers loans worth Rs 6 lakh crores. Why is it taking eight meetings to give the farmers of India their basic right to dignity and livelihood?" said Shergill.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws0151--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

