Left Menu
Development News Edition

Never questioned scientists, experts: Akhilesh Yadav over his 'BJP vaccine' remark

After stoking controversy by asserting that he will not take "BJP vaccine" against COVID-19, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday clarified that he did not question experts or researchers involved in the vaccine making process.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:09 IST
Never questioned scientists, experts: Akhilesh Yadav over his 'BJP vaccine' remark
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

After stoking controversy by asserting that he will not take "BJP vaccine" against COVID-19, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday clarified that he did not question experts or researchers involved in the vaccine making process. "I or the Samajwadi party never questioned the experts, researchers or scientists and volunteers. The question is on BJP. Whatever decisions BJP has taken, people do not believe them," Yadav told reporters here when asked to comment over his remark.

"We want to know when will the poor get the vaccine? I would like to ask BJP that how long will it take them to give vaccine to the poor and whether will it be free or not?" he asked. The SP chief said that it is the government's responsibility to clarify if there are suspicion or some doubts.

Yadav on Saturday had said that he will not get vaccinated against coronavirus for now as the "BJP government cannot be trusted"."I will not take the COVID-19 vaccine at this moment. That too given by Bharatiya Janata Party. How can I trust BJP's vaccine, not a chance? When our government will be formed, everyone will get a free vaccine. We cannot take the BJP vaccine," he had said. The Drugs Controller General of India on Sunday said that COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to pronounce verdict on Tuesday on pleas against Central Vista Project

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict Tuesday on a batch of pleas, which have questioned several aspects including the environmental clearance granted to ambitious Central vista project. The Central Vista revamp, announced...

City-based doc comes out with Covid hygiene practices in Braille format

For the benefit of the visuallyimpaired, a city-based doctor has launched COVID-19 personalhygiene practices in Braille formatDr T S Chandrasekar, Founder and managing Trustee ofMedIndia Charitable Trust --a unit of MedIndia Hospitals anda ...

Qatar reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 144,644 in total

Doha Qatar, January 4 ANIXinhua The Qatari Health Ministry on Monday announced 207 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 144,644, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 117...

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

The year 2020 was the eight warmest since 1901 but it was substantially lower than the highest warming observed in 2016, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Monday. During the year, annual mean land surface air temperature avera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021