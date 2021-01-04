NDA govt sensitive to needs of northeast people: Rijiju

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday stated that the NDA government is ''sensitive'' to the needs of the people of the Northeast, and would take all measures necessary to protect their culture and identity. Rijiju, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, also said that efforts have to be made to promote local culture, while ensuring that people in this part of the country live in harmony.

''This government is very sensitive to the needs of the people of northeast. The Prime Minister and his government are doing everything possible to protect indigenous language, culture, tradition, social practice and heritage,'' the senior BJP leader said. Asked if the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime would be extended to Meghalaya, much like its neighbours Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, Rijiju, however, skirted the question and said, ''The Narendra Modi government is doing its best to develop the region. No other government in the past has done so much for the people here.'' The Union minister of sports and youth affairs, who was here to inaugurate a sports school and a training centre, also held a brief meeting during the day with a BJP delegation, led by state party president Ernest Mawrie.

''We discussed matters related to the National Games, which Meghalaya is set to host in 2022, and implementation of central schemes. The minister then left for Itanagar,'' Mawrie said, following the meeting. Earlier in the day, activists of Khasi Students' Union (KSU) staged a protest in the state capital, seeking immediate implementation of ILP in the state.

KSU vice president Biangbor Paliar said that members of his union would hold demonstrations as and when any central minister arrives in Meghalaya, if their demand is not fulfilled..