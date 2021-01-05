Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi greets former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

Throughout his life he has worked towards Indias development. He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life, Modi said in a tweetJoshi is a former BJP president and was a minister in the first BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:36 IST
PM Modi greets former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday, saying he made exemplary contributions as a minister as well as a parliamentarian

''Birthday greetings to @drmmjoshibjp Ji, one of India's senior most and respected leaders. Throughout his life he has worked towards India's development. He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life,'' Modi said in a tweet

Joshi is a former BJP president and was a minister in the first BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus cluster brings new measures for China city

China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were found. Eleven of those cases were in Shijiazuang city, where some events for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be he...

NBA tells teams that rules on mask-wearing will get tougher

The NBA is adopting a tougher policy regarding masks, telling teams that players on the active roster will have to wear the face coverings in the bench area until they enter games. That memo, obtained by The Associated Press, was released o...

CM Chouhan to chair brainstorming session with ministers for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will chair a brainstorming session today with state ministers to discuss a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled for the day. However, now the...

Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis

Saudi Arabia will open its airspace and land border to Qatar in the first step toward ending a years-long diplomatic crisis that deeply divided US defense partners, frayed societal ties and tore apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Gulf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021