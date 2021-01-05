PM Modi greets former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday
Throughout his life he has worked towards Indias development. He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life, Modi said in a tweet. Joshi is a former BJP president and was a minister in the first BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday, saying he made exemplary contributions as a minister as well as a parliamentarian
''Birthday greetings to @drmmjoshibjp Ji, one of India's senior most and respected leaders. Throughout his life he has worked towards India's development. He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life,'' Modi said in a tweet
Joshi is a former BJP president and was a minister in the first BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
