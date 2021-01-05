Left Menu
UP CM inspects anti-Covid vaccination dry run in Lohia Hospital

In every district, six vaccination centres have been made, including three in their rural areas and three in urban areas.During the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister emphasised upon following procedures as per the Centres guidelines.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:03 IST
UP CM inspects anti-Covid vaccination dry run in Lohia Hospital

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inspected the dry run for the anti-Covid vaccination held at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Science here, the UP government said. Chairing a meeting of senior UP Government officials later at Lok Bhavan, the chief minister also took stock of the preparation for rolling out the anti-Covid vaccination in the state.

A state-wide wide dry run for the anti-Covid inoculation was held in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. In every district, six vaccination centres have been made, including three in their rural areas and three in urban areas.

During the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister emphasised upon following procedures as per the Centre’s guidelines. He said extra caution is needed because of the new strain of the virus, and that contract tracing should be effectively done..

