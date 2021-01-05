Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.20 PM. . MDS3 KL-PIPELINE-CM Kerala CM hails completion of Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline project Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the completion of GAIL's Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, saying completion of the project halted due to various obstacles was one of the major poll promises of his government. .

MDS11 KL-BIRDFLU Bird flu: Culling of birds begins in two districts of Kerala Alappuzha/Kottayam: Culling of chickens and ducks began in parts of two districts in Kerala to contain H5N8 strain of bird flu there, official sources said. . MDS14 TL-VIRUS-LD VACCINE Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute declare truce, pledge for smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines Hyderabad: A day after Bharat Biotech slammed Serum Institute of Indias CEO Adar Poonawalla for his 'water'comment about some COVID-19 vaccines, both the vaccine makers jointly pledged for a smooth roll out of the antidote in the country and the world, saying saving lives and livelihoods was the most important task for them. .

MES2 TN-THAIPOOSAM-CM TN govt declares 'Thai Poosam' a public holiday Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said he has ordered public holiday for 'Thai Poosam,' a festival dedicated to worship of Lord Muruga.. .