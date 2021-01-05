Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada on track to have more than 1 mln Pfizer and Moderna doses by end-January - PM Trudeau

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:10 IST
Canada on track to have more than 1 mln Pfizer and Moderna doses by end-January - PM Trudeau
Representative Image.

Canada is on track to have well over a million coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc by the end of January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters, reiterated that Canada would have enough doses to vaccinate everyone who wanted an inoculation by the end of September. Canada has a population of around 38 million.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Misbah wouldn't get a coaching job with a school team, lashes out Aaqib

Pakistans former pacer Aaqib Javed has lashed out at current national team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, saying he wouldnt get a coaching job even with a school side. Misbah is not suitable for the top job, Aaqib, who is presently the chief coa...

COVID-19: Four more deaths, 211 new cases in Punjab

Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 5,404, while 211 fresh cases brought the infection count to 1,67,652 on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin. The state has 2,983 active cases of the novel coro...

MIG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Suratgarh, no loss of life

Suratgarh Rajasthan, January 5 ANI A MiG-21 Bison fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force IAF crashed near Suratgarh, Rajasthan on Tuesday evening at 815 pm due to technical malfunction. Despite the tough conditions in the night train...

POCSO court says Nayagarh girl murder case accused, a minor

A Pocso court here on Tuesday observed that the lone accused arrested in the alleged rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Nayagarh district was a minor and turned down the special investigation teams SIT plea for allowing a narco-analysi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021