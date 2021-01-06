Democrats leading Republicans in early returns from Georgia Senate races

Democrats leading Republicans in early returns from Georgia Senate racesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2021 06:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 06:13 IST
Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have jumped to early leads in preliminary voting returns from Georgia's runoff elections, data compiled by Edison Research showed on Tuesday.
Warnock led Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler by 54.9% to 45.1%, while Ossoff led Republican Senator David Perdue by 54.3% to 45.7%, with just 10% of the expected vote in. Initial results were from Democratic-leaning counties.
