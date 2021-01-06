Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sourav Ganguly stable, to be discharged on Thursday

BCCI chief and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack, is now stable and will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday, an official at the facility where he is admitted said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:44 IST
Sourav Ganguly stable, to be discharged on Thursday

BCCI chief and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack, is now stable and will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday, an official at the facility where he is admitted said. The former Indian skipper was supposed to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he expressed to stay there for one more day, the official said.

''Mr Ganguly is clinically fit. He slept well and had his meal. He wanted to stay in the hospital for one more day. So he will go home tomorrow. It is his personal decision,'' Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu told reporters.

Hospital sources said the necessary formalities to discharge Ganguly were completed, and he and his family members were briefed about the medicine which he needs to take after returning home. ''He is fine and has no chest pain or any other complications. Our team of doctors monitored his health condition thoroughly this morning,'' a senior official of the facility said.

Meanwhile, many people were seen standing outside the hospital to cheer him up. Sources close to the cricket icon said Ganguly wanted to avoid the huge number of his fans gathered outside the hospital and his residence at Behala.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday last week, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday reached a consensus that 48-year-old Ganguly, who has been diagnosed with 'Triple vessel disease', would be discharged on Wednesday, and the second angioplasty, which he might have to undergo, could be performed at a ''later stage''.

Noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, who had joined the team of doctors attending to the BCCI president, said on Tuesday that Ganguly is an ''asset'' to the nation, and the mild heart attack that he experienced did not cause any damage to his health..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with leading economists on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and sectoral experts on Friday to deliberate on measures that may be included in the upcoming budget for promoting growth, amid uncertainty on multiple fronts caused by COVI...

India will be a dependable and reliable partner, says Jaishankar in Colombo.

India will be a dependable and reliable partner, says Jaishankar in Colombo....

AstraZeneca applies for emergency use for vaccine in Philippines

Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has applied to health regulators for emergency use authorization EUA of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philppines, the food and drugs agency chief said on Wednesday.AstraZenecas application is the second the Phi...

Russia reports 24,217 new coronavirus cases, 445 deaths

Russia reported 24,217 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, including 5,142 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,308,601.Authorities said 445 people had died, taking Russias official death toll to 59,951....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021