Yediyurappa points fingers towards BJP high command on cabinet expansion

Naturally whoever has to become a minister they will become, Yediyurappa told reporters in response to a question about promising cabinet berths.Some Ministerial aspirants have thrown their hat into the ring, making no secret of their wish amid renewed speculations that the cabinet process was likely this month.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:07 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday pointed fingers towards BJP high command regarding the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet, saying the central leadership of the party will decide on it. The statement of the Chief Minister amid speculations that the cabinet expansion or reshuffle was likely this month, is seen as an indication of the process getting further delayed.

''Regarding cabinet expansion, central leaders (of BJP) will take a decision. Someone (aspirant) might have given a statement... why should I make a promise? Naturally whoever has to become (a minister) they will become,'' Yediyurappa told reporters in response to a question about promising cabinet berths.

Some Ministerial aspirants have thrown their hat into the ring, making no secret of their wish amid renewed speculations that the cabinet process was likely this month. BJP MLC R Shankar had on Tuesday met Chief Minister Yediyurappa and later claimed the expansion would happen in 2 -3 days and that he will be made a Minister.

However, reacting to Shankar's claims, Chief Minister's political secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya had clarified that no discussion has taken place on the expansion or reshuffle yet, and the party national general secretary (Arun Singh) has instructed them to wait for the right time. While Yediyurappa has pointed fingers towards the high command regarding the cabinet exercise, BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh after attending party meetings in Shivamogga on Sunday had maintained that the expansion of the state cabinet was likely soon and it was Chief Minister's prerogative.

Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now to carry out the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by BJP president J P Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18, to wait for the clearance from the central leadership. The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for the Chief Minister, considering that there are too many aspirants, from the party old guard to Congress- JD(S) rebels who are now BJP legislators.

The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant..

