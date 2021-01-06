Maha Cong chief replacement? AICC in-charge consults leaders

Left Menu
All India Congress Committee AICC in-charge of Maharashtra H K Patil has held discussions with senior state party leaders over a possible replacement for state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, in keeping with the its one person-one post formula.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:37 IST
All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra H K Patil has held discussions with senior state party leaders over a possible replacement for state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, in keeping with the its 'one person-one post' formula. Thorat is currently the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president as well the revenue minister in the state's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He is also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

Patil, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, held discussions with senior Maharashtra Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday night at Sahaydri guest house here and later with Thorat over revamping of the state party unit. Besides, state PWD Minister Ashok Chavan met Patil on Wednesday morning.

Congress sources said discussions pertained to the present situation of the party and measures to be taken for its revival. ''It looks like the 'one man-one post' formula will be implemented. Thorat had the option of continuing as state president or minister in the MVA government,'' a source said.

''But, he (Thorat) has expressed his desire to give up the organisational post,'' the source said. The front-runners to replace Thorat include AICC general secretary for Gujarat Rajiv Satav, and Maharashtra ministers Amit Deshmukh, Yashomati Thakur, Vijay Wadettiwar and Vishwajeet Kadam.

Satav, who is considered close to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is currently the Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra. Patil will also meet other senior state party leaders and MLAs during his ongoing Mumbai visit.

