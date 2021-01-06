Rajasthan BJP seeks compensation to farmers affected by hailstorms

The BJP's Rajasthan unit on Wednesday demanded immediate compensation to the affected farmers by conducting assessment of the damage to crops due to recent hailstorms in some parts of the state. ''Natural calamity comes as a crisis for farmers. Huge losses have occurred to crops and vegetables in various parts due to hailstorms. The state government should get an assessment done immediately and provide timely and proper compensation to the farmers,'' state BJP president Satish Poonia said in a statement.

On the upcoming civic elections, Poonia said ''our initial meetings have started''. He alleged that the Ashok Gehlot government has made a huge discrimination in the delimitation and ''yet it is our endeavour that the poll results of 90 civic bodies will be in favour of the BJP''.

Elections to 90 urban local bodies in 20 districts of Rajasthan will be held on January 28, the state election commission said on Tuesday..

