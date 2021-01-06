Left Menu
A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker attempted self-immolation on Wednesday during a protest outside the Vizianagaram district collector's office.

ANI | Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:11 IST
BJP worker attempts self-immolation in Vizianagaram during protest over Ram idol desecration
Police rescuing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Abdul Adil. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker attempted self-immolation on Wednesday during a protest outside the Vizianagaram district collector's office. The protest was held against the arrest of state BJP president Somu Veerraju and other leaders who were undertaking a 'Dharma Yatra' on Tuesday against the vandalisation of Lord Rama idol last week by unknown miscreants.

The police rescued the worker, Abdul Adil, who had poured petrol over himself and shifted him to a hospital. Slogans were raised at the protest against the state Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas.

BJP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy had given a call for a statewide protest calling the arrest of Veerraju "illegal". Veerraju and other leaders were arrested by Vizianagaram Police on Tuesday in Ramatheertham village to prevent them from undertaking 'Dharma Yatra' to Ramateertham temple to protest against the desecration of idol of Lord Rama.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID) inquiry into the incident. State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao had announced that a new idol would be installed there and the date of installation will be announced within two days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

