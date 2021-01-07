Left Menu
Pressure mounts on Trump to condemn protesters

For our countryDozens of people have breached security perimeters at the Capitol, forcing the lockdown of the building and halting the vote to certify Joe Bidens presidential victoryTrump has so far offered a single tweet asking his supporters to Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement.

Pressure is mounting on President Donald Trump to condemn supporters who are violently clashing with law enforcement on Capitol Hill

Among those urging Trump to act: his former communications director, Alyssa Farah, who tweeted that Trump should “Condemn this now.” She says, “you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!”Dozens of people have breached security perimeters at the Capitol, forcing the lockdown of the building and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory

Trump has so far offered a single tweet asking his supporters to “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” His former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tweeted: “The President’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home.” His lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also addressed Trump supporters in a tweet, calling them the “patriots challenging the fraudulent election” and telling them that ”POTUS wants you to EXPRESS YOUR OPINION PEACEFULLY.”

