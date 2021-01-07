Canada PM Trudeau expresses concern about violence in Washington

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday expressed concern about the violent scenes in Washington, where protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to undo President Donald Trump's election loss.

"Obviously we're concerned and we're following the situation minute by minute," Trudeau told the News 1130 Vancouver radio station. "I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly."

