NATO Secretary-General calls for U.S. election outcome to be respected

NATO Secretary-General calls for U.S. election outcome to be respectedReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 02:29 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called the violent protests in Washington "shocking scenes" and said the outcome of the "democratic" U.S. election must be respected.
Police in the U.S. Capitol responded with drawn guns and tear gas as hundreds of protesters stormed in and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump's election loss to Democrat Joe Biden shortly after some of Trump's fellow Republicans launched a last-ditch effort to throw out the results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
