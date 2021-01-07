Former U.S. President Obama says Trump incited violence at the Capitol

Former U.S. President Barack Obama said the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was incited by Republican President Donald Trump.

"History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation," Obama, a Democrat, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)