French President Macron: confident in strength of U.S. democracy

French President Emmanuel Macron published in the early hours of Thursday a video on his Twitter account, in which Macron slammed the scenes of violence in Washington DC while also expressing his strength in the democratic process in the United States. Macron spoke in both English and French in his Twitter video messages, which carried the hashtag of "#WeAreOne."

"I just wanted to express our friendship and our faith in the United States. What happened today in Washington DC is not American, definitely. We believe in the strength of our democracies. We believe in the strength of American democracy," said Macron, speaking in English. Hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters had earlier stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

