Farmers should have waited for next round of talks with Centre before tractor march: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said farmers should have waited till the next round of talks, scheduled for January 8, before giving a call for tractor march on the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 10:49 IST
Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson of BJP speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said farmers should have waited till the next round of talks, scheduled for January 8, before giving a call for tractor march on the national capital. "It is not correct to call for any movement when the talks are underway. Farmers should have waited till January 8 talks with the Centre before calling for tractor march. Last two rounds of talks had ended on a positive note and we are hopeful for a solution in the next round," Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson of BJP said speaking to ANI.

Taking a dig at the Congress and its government in Punjab, Hussain said that people in Punjab and the Central government, both know the role of the state government in farmers protest. "Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has failed to establish the law and order situation in the state," he accused.

Talking about the Congress demand of Bharat Ratna to Sonia Gandhi, he said that the party demanding it for making Sonia Ji happy. "Congress has not given Bharat Ratna to many deserving personalities during its tenure. But now they have demanded it for Sonia Gandhi," he said.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, earlier this week has demanded the Narendra Modi government to give Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi along with BSP chief Mayawati. Terming Maharashtra government a "puppet government" Hussain said that Uddhav Thackeray compromised the ideology of Bala Saheb Thackeray and did exactly what the Congress ask him to do.

The BJP spokesperson further attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) and stated, that TMC is a sinking ship and both West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leader Abhishek Banerjee are sailing in that boat. (ANI)

