Left Menu
Development News Edition

US deputy NSA, Melania Trump’s chief of staff, WH dy press secy resign after US Capitol protest

US Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger, first lady Melania Trumps chief of staff Stephanie Grisham and White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews have resigned following the violence at the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 12:19 IST
US deputy NSA, Melania Trump’s chief of staff, WH dy press secy resign after US Capitol protest

US Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger, first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham and White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews have resigned following the violence at the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Grisham, who previously served as the White House press secretary before making way for current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in April, was the first to submit her resignation on Wednesday.

“It has been an honour to serve the country in the White House,'' Grisham said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs Trump’s mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration,'' Grisham said. She is the first senior White House staffer to resign.

Matthews also tendered her resignation. “As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today,” she said.

“I will be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power,” Matthews said. Trump’s deputy national security advisor Pottinger also resigned, officials said.

According to ABC News, White House social secretary Rickie Niceta also submitted her resignation in reaction to the violent protest by Trump supporters. In an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and clashed with police, resulting in casualties and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prof Debabrata Das appointed as new Director of IIITB

The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore IIIT Bangalore on Thursday announced that Professor Debabrata Das has been appointed as its Director, effective June 30, 2021, a role currently held by Professor S Sadagopan. W...

Fitness app creation: How to develop it in 2021?

In todays time, working out from home has become an everyday thing. And a majority of the people do not like to go to Gym to workout. As GYMs are quite expensive and time-consuming. But on the other hand, the mobile app market has been boom...

FRAI urges PM to order recall of proposed changes in law on cigarettes, other tobacco products

Federation of Retailer Association of India FRAI, a representative body of micro, small and medium retailers, on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order the recall of proposed amendments in the law on cigarettes and other tobac...

SAP to invest Rs 500 cr to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy in India

Bengaluru, Jan 7 PTISAP SEon Thursday announced it would invest Rs 500 crore in India to localise and offer customers a multi-cloud choice. Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP said in a statement it will make available its multiple cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021